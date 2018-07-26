Man fatally shot by Lakemoor police ID'd; wanted for Pennsylvania homicide

A man who allegedly pulled two guns on police in north suburban Lakemoor was shot and killed by an officer Thursday morning has been identified. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has identified the man as 36-year-old Kenneth Martell of Meadville, Pennsylvania.Investigators say there was an active homicide warrant in Pennsylvania for Martell.Police in Pennsylvania have been looking for Martell in connection to the killing of an 88-year-old man last week. They say he was driving a 2011 Kia Sorrento. That description matches the SUV that was towed away from the scene in Lakemoor Thursday morning.A Lakemoor police officer was on patrol near Four Seasons Boulevard and Sullivan Lake Road around 5 a.m., said Sgt. Chris Covelli, Lake County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer who spoke on behalf of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.The officer noticed a "suspicious vehicle" parked in a narrow, gravel strip alongside the Lakemoor Golf Course with Martell inside."You don't see many cars going through there aside from the golf course maintenance crew," said Lakemoor resident John Salazar.Sgt. Covelli said the officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the Martell who inside the car."During their encounter at some point as we understand it the adult male produced a firearm there was some sort of struggle that occurred over this firearm," said Covelli.Another officer arrived at the scene to provide backup. When that officer approached, Covelli said the suspect pulled out another gun."Two firearms were recovered from the offender's possession," said Covelli.Authorities said the officers "engaged the individual" and shot him. Martell was pronounced dead at the scene."At least one of the Lakemoor police officers did engage and fired at the offender. The offender was struck. The offender was subsequently pronounced deceased here at the scene," said Covelli.The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is handling this fatal police-involved shooting investigation."Investigators are going to try to determine where his path was and where he came from and what he could have been doing in Lakemoor," said Covelli.This is believed to be the first police-involved shooting in Lakemoor."Surprised about it as I was. Mostly whoever this person was just travelling through our community and it happened," said Lakemoor resident Alan Weiss.Covelli said he could not confirm whether the suspect ever fired shots.There is bodycam footage of the incident.The officers involved in the shooting were transported to a hospital for evaluation. They were not hurt.The Major Crimes Task Force unit of the Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.