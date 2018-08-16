Man fatally shot in Waukegan

A man was shot and killed in north suburban Waukegan. This incident may be related to a second shooting, according to an officer at the scene.Officers arrived at an apartment building in the 1400-block of Grand Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.The victim was found in a parking lot, where investigators spent much of their time collecting evidence early Thursday morning. Police towed a tan Saturn from the scene around 6 a.m. There were at least two visible bullet holes in the car.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A source said the victim is a 28-year-old man, but this has not been confirmed by police.Shortly after finding the victim, investigators received a call from a local hospital about a second shooting victim who had been admitted. That man is listed in stable condition.Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the shootings were related, but investigators are looking into it.Police said they will release more information about the deadly shooting and the people involved later Thursday morning.