Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed outside of St. Sabina church just hours after a peace walk to address Chicago gun violence Wednesday night.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest while standing outside at about 11:35 p.m. in the 1200-block of West 78th Place, police said.
The man flagged down a car and asked for help and a passing vehicle took him to 78th Street and Racine Avenue where police took him to the hospital, police said.
The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.
Just hours before the shooting, St. Sabina Church hosted a peace march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday.
Father Michael Pfleger used the peace walk to address the ongoing violence in Chicago.
"This is Dr. King's birthday," Father Pfleger said. "We just had a peace march earlier tonight and somebody shot the same night. It just makes me angry and breaks my heart. I'm tired of it just tired of it."
Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
