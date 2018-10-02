CHICAGO (WLS) --A man was shot and killed along a bike path at a park in Rogers Park Monday night, Chicago police said.
The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on the lakefront on the Loyola Park bike path near Lunt Avenue, police said. Witnesses told police the victim was walking along the bike path when they heard shots fired.
The 24-year-old man was struck by a bullet to his head and pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Eliyahu Moscowicz.
It's unclear if the shots were aimed at the victim or if he was caught in some kind of crossfire. Police said they don't believe he was robbed because he had all of his belongings on him.
The shooting happened only blocks away from where a 73-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday during a possible robbery.
Pastor John Elleson of Lakewood Chapel came to the neighborhood to help people cope for both shootings. Monday night, he prayed at the scene.
"He is laying there with the rain coming down and if it was my son or my relative, I would just want someone to stand with them during this time, so it's sad," Pastor Elleson said. "I just find my heart breaking with the gentleman is all."
Both shootings, come just weeks after Shane Colombo, an incoming PhD student at Northwestern was shot and killed, also in Rogers Park. Some residents have been rallying neighbors to speak out against increasing violent crime in the area.
Meanwhile Area North detectives investigating. So far, no one is in custody.