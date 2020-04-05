Victim identified after fatal fire in Lake County, Ind., officials say

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A 37-year-old man's body was found Saturday night after a fire broke out a home in Merrillville, Ind., police said.The Merrillville Police Department responded to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. at a home in the 5400-block of Georgia Street, police said.Officials said it appears the fire started in a camper parked in the driveway and then extended to the home.A man's body was found at the scene, officials said.The victim was identified as 37-year-old Jason Morris, the Lake County coroner's office said.The cause of death is still pending, the coroner's office said.No other injuries were immediately reported.The Indiana State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.