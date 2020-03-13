Shomari Legghette guilty on all counts in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The trial of the Shomari Legghette, who is accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer at the Thompson Center in 2018, concluded Friday.

The jury deliberated less than three hours, finding Legghette guilty on all counts.

"We welcome today's guilty verdict and the justice it brings to the family of Commander Paul Bauer, the Chicago Police Department, and the citizens of Chicago. This senseless murder ended the life of an honorable man and highly regarded public servant. Commander Bauer's dedication to serving and protecting the community was evident on February 13, 2018, as he performed his final duties as a Chicago Police Officer. This tragic case is a sober reminder of the dangers that police officers and first responders face in their daily work to keep us all safe," said Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. "We hope that this verdict will provide some measure of comfort and closure for Commander Bauer's loved ones. We will continue to support our law enforcement partners as we work together seeking justice for all victims in Cook County."

Legghette did not testify in court Thursday. His lawyer has claimed that Legghette didn't know Bauer was a police officer and shot him in self-defense.

Instead, jurors only heard from Legghette's longtime friend, Marcus Perkins.

RELATED: Dear I-Team: A letter from an accused cop killer
EMBED More News Videos

Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team have received a letter from Shomari Legghette, who is in jail on charges that he shot and killed a high ranking Chicago police official.



He told the court that Legghette, a former Dunbar high school basketball star frequently wore body armor when he left the house, as he was on the day he is accused of shooting commander Bauer.

Leghette's attorney said Legghette wore body armor because the admitted drug dealer was in a dangerous line of work and needed protection.

RELATED: CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting near Thompson Center

Jurors did not get to hear that explanation from Legghette himself.

Prosecutors presented witnesses who said Bauer was wearing his uniform and badge.

RELATED: Trial of man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer begins; Legghette claims self-defense

Judge Erica Reddick denied a defense motion asking for a directed verdict of not guilty, and said that there is ample evidence for a jury to decide the fate of Legghette.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppolice officer killedtrialmurderchicago shootingfatal shootingpolice officerchicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
CTU calls on CPS to close; Archdiocese schools closed indefinitely starting Monday
What to know about 32 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Grubhub offers relief for Chicago restaurants with 32 COVID-19 cases in Ill.
Pete Buttigieg fills in as host for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
Show More
Health official says coronavirus crisis could last 2 to 8 weeks
Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
Loop food hall features ancient Southern Indian dish dosa
Coronavirus in Indiana: Here's what to know
Map of new coronavirus cases around the United States
More TOP STORIES News