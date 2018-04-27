COLDSPRING, Texas --Taylor Walters was driving on 190 West in Livingston when she saw a truck heading the wrong way and coming straight for her.
She slammed on her brakes and was rear-ended by another car.
"I just remember freaking out saying, 'Oh my gosh. I've just been hit. I don't know what to do'," Taylor said.
The truck going the wrong way took off. Then, a stranger, Angel Saez, stopped to help.
"He was walking towards me and he said, 'Wait. Don't worry,'" Taylor said.
Angel, who was a volunteer firefighter, was still speaking to Taylor when he was hit and killed by another vehicle.
"The whole time all I could think about was that he was here because of the wreck that I was in," she said.
The driver who hit him wasn't charged, but authorities are searching for the wrong way driver.
Taylor's father Jason Walters posted an open letter thanking Angel.
"I can't thank his family enough he was there trying to console my family when I couldn't be," Walters said.
The Walters also went to the funeral Thursday afternoon.
"I didn't know whether to apologize or tell them thank you," Taylor said.
The Walters hoped to deliver to Angel's family the gratitude they wish they could offer him.
"He gave his life for me. He was there for me when my family couldn't be. I'd just thank him," said Taylor.
Angel's family is trying to raise money for his final expenses. You can donate to them here through GoFundMe.com.