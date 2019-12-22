Man kidnapped, beaten to death before body found in Burnside, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man whose body was found on Chicago's South Side has been identified.Investigators said the victim is 23-year-old Michael Rolle of Lansing.According to Chicago police, Rolle was kidnapped from County Club Hills and beaten to death. His body was later dumped near 92nd and St. Lawrence, Chicago police said.The man suffered severe trauma to his face and neck.No other details in the case are known at this time.