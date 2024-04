Multiple people shot in Oak Forest, person in custody, police say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are responding to a shooting Sunday in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Babette Court in Oak Forest, police said. Multiple people were shot.

A large police presence could be seen near the cul-de-sac.

One person is in custody, Oak Forest police said. There is no current danger to the public.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.