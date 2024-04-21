Chicago shootings: Off-duty CPD officer among 8 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty officer is among at least eight people shot, three fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot to death on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning, CPD said.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District as the uniformed officer was heading home from his shift.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue the city's Gage Park neighborhood just before 3 a.m., Snelling later said in a statement. The officers toured the area and drove to the 3100 block of West 56th Street, where they found the off-duty officer, who had been shot multiple times.

The officer's vehicle had been taken from the scene.

During a press conference later Sunday morning, Snelling said the 30-year-old officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement, identifying the officer as Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team.

CPD said investigators are still looking for a suspect and that a motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Three men were shot, two fatally, in the city's South Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, according to CPD.

Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of East 83rd Street at around 1:54 a.m.

The victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when someone opened fired on them, police said.

One man, 42, was hit in the neck and pronounced dead on the scene. Another 42-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, CPD said.

A third man, 37, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 43 people were shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across Chicago, police said.

