Man killed, woman critically wounded in Burnside shooting

A shooting in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood has left a man dead and a woman critically wounded Saturday morning, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A shooting in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood has left a man dead and a woman critically wounded Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting took place in the 9100-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 1:09 a.m., police said.

Police said a 41-year-old man was shot several times in the head and body while in a car. He died at the scene.

The man was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Derrick Smith of Chicago.

The woman, who police said was across the street, was also shot multiple times. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

There was a large police response investigating the shooting at the scene early Saturday morning. No one is in custody.

Police said 10 people have been wounded in shootings this weekend, three fatally.
