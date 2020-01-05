Man killed, woman injured after both pulled from house fire in Maywood: fire officials

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5816497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were pulled from a house fire overnight in west suburban Maywood, the Maywood Fire Department said.

MAYWOOD—Fire chief tells me firefighters rescued 2 people, a man & a woman, from Maywood blaze at 115 S 9th Ave early this morning. Chief says both were unconscious when rescued. A third adult who lives upstairs made it out safely, per the chief. More LIVE @ABC7Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4jufjTl0GL — Jesse Kirsch (@JesseKirschABC7) January 5, 2020

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed and a woman was injured in a house fire overnight in west suburban Maywood, authorities said.According to Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh, Jr., firefighters received multiple calls about a fire at a residence in the 100-block of 9th Avenue around 1:55 a.m.As firefighters battled flames on the ground floor of the home, they discovered a man and a woman, both unconscious, Bronaugh said.Both victims were transported to Loyola University Medical Center, fire officials said.The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition."Most of our fires everyone gets out, unfortunately, these two people didn't and currently that's part of our investigation," Bronaugh said.There was another man on the second floor of the home who was able to escape and contact authorities.Lee Martin said he ran down the back staircase when he saw the flames and drove to the fire department to get help."When I came out the front door, I saw smoke so I immediately closed the door and went out the back door of the house," said Martin.Chief Bronaugh said it took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the flame.Officials said the fire was able to be contained to the first floor of the home."I'm feeling blessed this morning, because anything could've happened during a time like this, " Martin said.No other injuries were reported.Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.