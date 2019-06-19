Bicyclist attacked by man with knife in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man attacked and cut a bicyclist with a knife in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood Monday, police said.The incident occurred in the 900-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 5:46 p.m. The 24-year-old victim told police he was riding his bike when a man began yelling at him, telling him that the bicyclist almost hit him "the other day."The victim got off his bike to tell the man it was not him who almost hit the man. The victim told police the man then punched the victim in the face and cut him across the top of his eye.The suspect continued to hit the bicyclist before fleeing south toward Belden Avenue. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with minor injuries, police said.The suspect is described by police as 35-40 years old, about 5'6"-5'8" and 170-180 pounds. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.