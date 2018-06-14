A California man has been arrested after police said he fatally shot his friend over an argument about who would get to sit in the front seat of a car.Police in Fontana, Calif., were called to the 15100 block of Coleen Street shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Jalen Wilson, on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, investigators said.Wilson was transported to an area hospital, where he died.Investigators identified the suspect as Sergio Orozco, 19, of Fontana. Police located Orozco in San Clemente on Monday and took him into custody.Authorities learned that Orozco and Wilson were close friends. The two were with a third friend leaving a nearby party. When the driver got into his seat, Orozco and Wilson got into an argument over who would sit in the front passenger seat. That's when Orozco pulled out a handgun and shot Wilson in the chest, police said.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Fontana police.