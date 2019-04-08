Man shoots mother of his child in front of police department, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing the mother of his child as they were meeting for a custody exchange in front of the Hawthorne police department Sunday, officials said.

Police say the mother and father were meeting in front of the station at 12501 Hawthorne Blvd. for a custody exchange of their 17-month-old daughter when the man killed the woman with a shotgun just steps from the station's front door.

An officer heard the gunfire, ran outside the station and spotted the suspect fleeing. The officer opened fire but the suspect escaped.

The suspect's black pickup truck was found less than a block away.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Police sealed off the area and searched for nearly three hours before finding him in the 4400 block of 134th Street, only blocks from where he abandoned the vehicle. The 30-year-old suspect was then arrested without further incident.





Police say the little girl was waiting inside the station when the shooting occurred.
