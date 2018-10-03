Man shot by Alsip police in Mt Greenwood

A man was shot by Alsip police officers in the South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The shooting occurred at about 2:10 a.m. at 115th Street and Pulaski Road near Marist High School.

Police said two Alsip police officers followed a suspicious car into Chicago. CPD said the driver of the car hit two squad cars, and that's when the officer opened fire, hitting the man in the shoulder.

The 33-year-old man was transported to a hospital and his condition is not known, police said. The two Alsip police officers were hospitalized as a precaution.

Witness John Murphy was down the street with a friend when he saw it unfold.

"We saw this cop pull over a car and all of the sudden we hear, 'bop, bop, bop,' like shots just going off like crazy and we see the cop go right around really fast and then we came down here and saw all the cops piling up," Murphy said.

The Chicago Police department is assisting because it's in their jurisdiction.
