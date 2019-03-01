Man shot by Chicago police in South Shore charged with attempted murder

A man shot by Chicago police earlier this week is charged with attempted murder.

CHICAGO
A man shot by Chicago police Tuesday night has been charged with attempted murder.

Flamingo Jones was wheeled into a courtroom Thursday still recovering from the gunshot wounds he suffered on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred at about 7:37 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Bennett Avenue.

Prosecutors said Jones ran from police as they looked for the subject of an arrest warrant. An officer allegedly caught up to Jones and saw him holding a gun.

The police officer said Jones later raised the gun up and that's when he fired.

Jones has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

According to court records, Jones has a lengthy criminal history, and was on parole for a weapons charge. He is being held without bond.

Jones' family members said he was shot by officers by mistake.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the case. Officers involved in the shooting will be on administrative duties for the next 30 days.
