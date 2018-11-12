Man shot during fight on Red Line train charged with aggravated battery

A man who was shot during a fight with another man on the Red Line has been charged with aggravated battery.

A man who was shot during a fight with another man on the Red Line on Saturday has been charged with aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

Police said one man shot the other in the stomach. The victim then grabbed the gun and beat the shooter with it. Both men went to the hospital.

On Sunday, police said the man who was shot, Roy Lee, 38, was charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Police said the other man had a concealed carry license. It's not clear if that man will be facing charges.
