Man shot in head while group of people record video outside a gas station

HOUSTON, Texas -- A video shoot turned into a shooting in northeast Houston.It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday outside a Valero gas station.Police said a group of people were recording some sort of video when they got into an argument with another group of people.Someone pulled out a gun and shot a man in the head. He's in critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.Investigators are trying to find out if the gas station may have captured it on its surveillance video.