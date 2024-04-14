Man shot, killed, 1 other injured in Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot while standing on the street on the city's South Side on Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened around 11:26 p.m. in the 4800-block of West Arthington Street in Lawndale.

Police responded to a call of a shots fired where a group of people were standing on the street.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger hospital by an unknown person. He later died at the hospital.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the left calf and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

No other details were provided.

No one is in custody, Area Four Detectives are investigating.

