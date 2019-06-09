Man slashes woman in face after asking for directions in New York

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx -- Police are searching for the man who slashed a woman in the face after asking for directions in the Bronx.

The random attack happened Thursday around 2:20 p.m. next to the Target on Lafayette Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Police said the attacker approached the 28-year-old woman and asked her for directions. When she answered, he slashed her in the face then ran away.

Police said the woman needed stitches to treat the gash on her face.

The person wanted for questioning was described as a 30-to-40-year-old black man who's approximately 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a button up shirt with a white and blue checkered pattern, black shorts, white knee-high socks, and a baseball cap.

Police are offering a $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
throggs neckthe bronxnew york cityslashing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD vehicle slams into truck injuring 2 officers
Boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool but late showers
Woman shot by person on bike in Lake View
Teens injured on prom night in Ashburn crash
Legal team for La Luz del Mundo church leader says he's wrongly accused
Boy, 10, shot near playground in East Chicago
Show More
Hillary Clinton's youngest brother dies
Local girls treated to night of 'Ties & Tiaras'
Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought
Chicago sees another rash of weekend violence
2 found dead inside Arlington Heights home
More TOP STORIES News