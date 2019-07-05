Man steals iPhone in New Jersey, posts picture to victim's Instagram

KEARNY, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are hoping someone recognizes a man they said stole a cell phone and then posted to the victim's Instagram story.

The Kearny Police Detective Bureau turned to its Facebook community for assistance in identifying the person of interest in the case.



They said the victim reported on May 16 that his iPhone had been stolen.

Shortly after the theft, a potential suspect posted the bizarre photograph of himself on the victim's Instagram story using the stolen device.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective Bureau by e-mailing tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833).

All tips will remain confidential.
