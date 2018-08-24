A bullet came flying through a man's window on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, hitting him in the back.The 34-year-old man was inside his home in the 6100-block of South Vernon Avenue in the city's West Woodlawn neighborhood when a bullet came through a window around 10:30 p.m., police said.The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.Investigators have not said if he was the intendent target.No one is in custody.