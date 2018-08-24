Man seriously wounded after bullet enters his West Woodlawn home

EMBED </>More Videos

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A bullet came flying through a man's window on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, hitting him in the back.

The 34-year-old man was inside his home in the 6100-block of South Vernon Avenue in the city's West Woodlawn neighborhood when a bullet came through a window around 10:30 p.m., police said.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

Investigators have not said if he was the intendent target.

No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingstray bulletman shotchicago violencegun violencechicago crimeChicagoWoodlawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn restaurant heavily damaged by fire
Police chase on I-290 ends in multiple-vehicle crash
Child punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: Wind, rain pound Hawaiian islands
AccuWeather: Cool, occasional showers, storms Friday
Mickiael Ward found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Illinois attorney general will begin look at Roman Catholic dioceses in state
CPS principal under fire for new dress code to prevent sexual assaults
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Yorkville officers seen taunting distressed man on dashcam video
Lyft to offer free and discounted rides on Election Day
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
More News