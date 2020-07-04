NYC man pushed onto tracks, killed by train after intervening in fight

HARLEM, New York -- A man was pushed onto subway tracks and killed by a train Friday afternoon after intervening in a fight at a Harlem station in New York City, police said.Police say a man was fighting two women at the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue 2/3 station around 3:25 p.m. when a good Samaritan, 57-year-old Dwayne Brown, attempted to intervene for unknown reasons.That's when the male suspect began to fight with Brown who tried to help.According to officials, during that fight, the good Samaritan was pushed on to the subway tracks as a train was approaching the platform on the southbound side.They say he became wedged between the train and the platform and died.The routine subway ride came to a halt, as riders were rushed off the train to a horrifying sight."It was horrible, it was disgusting, I want to get more protection," witness Edward Jones said.Commuters were shaken as they made their exit."It was a normal Friday, I was actually having fun with my mom, I didn't think anything like this was going to happen," witness Nicole Ruiz said. "And when I saw that ... it just messed my whole day up. I just can't imagine his family."As emergency arrived, police closed off the station entrances.Police say they are looking for the suspect who pushed the Brown.They describe him as 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, sporting an afro, and wearing a white shirt and a backpack.Police also interviewed the two women involved in the fight.The investigation is ongoing.