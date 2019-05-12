Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront in South Loop: police

CHICAGO -- Police are asking the public's help finding a man who tried to sexually assault a woman last week in the South Loop.About 11:17 p.m. May 10, a man approached a 27-year-old woman on the lakefront bike path in the 700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to an alert from Chicago police. He came up from behind and attempted to assault her.The woman tried to pepper spray the man as they struggled, police said. A cyclist scared him away and the woman flagged down officers. She refused medical attention at the time.The man is described as 28 to 30 years old, clean shaven and standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall with a medium complexion. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants.Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.