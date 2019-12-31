Man wanted for stealing $50K worth of jewelry from Gurnee shop, police say

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for a man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry Monday from a shop in north suburban Gurnee.

The man was spotted on surveillance video entering a store around 10:50 a.m. in the 6500-block of Grand Avenue requesting to see jewelry from a display, Gurnee police said.

Gurnee Police say this man stole $50,000 worth of jewelry from a store on Dec. 30, 2019.



While talking with the sales associate, the man took $50,000 worth of merchandise and ran from the store, police said. He didn't threaten the sales associate or show a weapon.

Police said the man left in a vehicle. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, a tan Carharrt jacket, blue jeans and tan shoes. He is missing a front, upper left tooth, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000.
