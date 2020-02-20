Man, woman carjacked at gunpoint in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were forced out of their Porsche at gunpoint in a carjacking in the Gold Coast neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.The victims were about to park their car in the 1500-block of North Dearborn Street at about 9:10 p.m. when police said two men in dark clothing approached.One of the men was armed and demanded the keys to the car. The victims complied and one suspect fled in the victim's Porsche and the other fled in a maroon vehicle northbound in an alley, police said.No one was injured. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.