Pets & Animals

Manatee in Florida borrows boy's surfboard: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

Manatee in Florida borrows boy's surfboard: VIDEO

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- It was a close encounter of the marine kind in Florida, when a manatee decided to try out a child's surfboard.

Leesa Blais shared video of the interaction on Facebook, showing the playful encounter in the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The video shows her son, Evan, on a surfboard as a manatee swims beneath it.

The manatee nudges the board and eventually puts its flipper on top of it, effectively taking it from the child.

Blais told local media that Evan initially thought it was a shark and was frightened, but the manatee appeared to want to play.

There were actually two manatees swimming together, and the pair swam around Blais' twin sons and husband for about 10 minutes.

"It was pretty cool for our boys to experience," Blais explained.

Blais said the interaction made for a once-in-a-lifetime birthday gift for the twins, who turned 11 years old the next day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridawild animalscaught on videou.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Sergeant tackles man with rifle, 120 rounds of ammo near kids at mall
CTA employee found dead; some service delayed in Loop, authorities say
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
Father fatally shot in front of daughter in Evanston park, family says
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
Who has the best ballpark food?
On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards
Show More
ESPYS Red Carpet preview highlights disabled athletes
CPD officer found dead in home ruled suicide
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Chicago Weather: Humid with isolated storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News