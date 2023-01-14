Mandarin duck Milwaukee: Birdwatcher spots rare, vibrant bird at Wisconsin park

Duck usually found in Eastern Asia spotted near South Shore Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Look past the Mallards and you'll see one bird that doesn't quite fit the rest of the flock.

John Kaspar captured a video of a Mandarin duck near South Shore Park in Milwaukee last weekend.

"It was like hitting the jackpot. Absolutely yes," Kasper said.

Kasper has been birdwatching for years.

This particular duck has other birders and neighbors talking, and posting stunning pictures and videos of it.

"When you're an avid birder, to see something that's a brand new bird -- something that is very rare to us, let alone here in Wisconsin -- it was a thrill," he said.

This vibrant duck is usually found in Eastern Asia with some in Western Europe, California, and Florida.

The Wisconsin DNR believes the one spotted in Milwaukee is unlikely from the wild and more likely a captive bird that escaped a zoo or private collection.

Now, if you go to the park, you'll see a flock of bird watchers hoping to catch a glimpse of the fella in Wisconsin, WTMJ reported.

"You know, two days in a row with nothing," said Helen Erickson, from Waukesha.

"I always describe it as adult Pokémon. You go out, kind of just searching for new ones and new ones all the time," said Andrew Nordstrum.

Nordstrum was among those out looking for the rare duck. He really got into birding during the pandemic.

"I haven't seen him. I talked to a couple other birders that were down here that saw him yesterday. They said this is where he was so I'm on the right track," Nordstrum said.

Nordstrum said the journey is part of the fun.

"It's just all the more sweet when you finally do," he said.