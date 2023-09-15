Chicago man charged in armed robbery of Addison Verizon store that led to Hinsdale manhunt

A police manhunt is underway near Hinsdale after a cellphone store was robbed in Addison Thursday, police said.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man is now charged win a robbery that led to a manhunt Thursday through two western suburbs.

Diamonte Walls was denied bond in a hearing Friday morning, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Investigators said Wells and another person robbed a Verizon store in the 1600 block of West Lake Street around 1p.m. in Addison and took off with more than $37,000 in merchandise.

They ended up in Hinsdale where police used stop sticks to flatten the tires on their getaway care.

Police said Walls took off and ran but was arrested a short time later.

A search continues for two other suspects.