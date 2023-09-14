Manhunt underway near Hinsdale after Addison cellphone store robbery, 1 in custody, police say

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A manhunt is underway in west suburban Hinsdale as police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Verizon store in Addison Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded for a report of an armed robbery in the 1600 block of West Lake Street around 1 p.m., Addison police said.

Law enforcement sources told the ABC7 I-Team that two men armed with pistols robbed a Verizon store at that location at about 12:45 p.m.

Hinsdale police were able to assist with locating a vehicle wanted in connection to the crime near the area of I-294 and Ogden Avenue, Addison police said in an update on social media.

Officers were able to find one offender in a Hinsdale neighborhood and place them into custody, the update read. The other offender may still be on foot, sources said.

Illinois State Police also confirmed they responded to the armed robbery and the one person was arrested while another is still at large.

Police continue to search the area for another offender wanted for the armed robbery. Helicopters and dogs are assisting with the search as a large police presence responded to the location, Addison police said.

Law enforcement sources told the ABC7 I-Team that the one suspect may be wearing a black and red hoodie and the other may be wearing a white t-shirt. The sources also said that police from various jurisdictions are using drones to search the area as well.

The Lane School, which is located near the search area in Hinsdale, went into a lockdown as a precaution, D181 said in a letter to school families and staff.

No further information about the crime and the search were immediately available.