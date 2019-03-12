Manhunt is on for dangerous suspects who gunned down mother at gas station

Investigators looking for suspects who gunned down a Shell store clerk.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Investigators released surveillance video of two men they say gunned down a mother who was working as a store clerk at a northwest Houston gas station.

Detectives say the two suspects were inside a Shell gas station for just 25 seconds. That's all the time they needed to heartlessly gun down Donna Pena, a mother of two, in what investigators say was a robbery.

Police say the suspects are responsible for 5 to10 other robberies and released video from a previous one at a Subway on W. Mt. Houston Road.

The video shows the two men enter the store with guns drawn, pointed toward the cash registers.

They are both wearing hoodies and have their faces covered with bandanas, but investigators point out one of the men has the word "Navy" written across the left chest area of his sweatshirt as well as across the back.

"Getting these two men off the streets is a top priority for us. We owe it to Donna Pena, her loved ones and everybody that mourns her death, as well as the community that we are sworn to protect," said Chief Deputy Edison Toquica of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
