Chicago Marathon Guide: Start time, street closures, route map and more

The Chicago Marathon is a major event and draws participants from all over the world.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Marathon weekend is here.

The Chicago Marathon makes a big economic impact, with tens of thousands of runners and their supporters coming into the city for the big race:

This is the 44th year for the bank of America Chicago marathon. It attracts runners from all 50 states 100 countries, making it one of the premiere athletic events in the world.

The health and fitness expo before the run, brings in about $32 million in sales alone.

"It's thousands of people who have come to Chicago and they're gonna discover themselves and discover an amazing community," marathon director Carey Pinkowski.

The marathon starts in Grant Park and winds through 29 neighborhoods. Last year there was a scaled down version of the race. But this year it is back to full capacity with 40,000 runners.

According to Choose Chicago, the marathon creates over 2,500 jobs and equates to over $100 million in income for workers.

Chicago Marathon 2022 Route

The race starts at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Grant Park, it heads north to Wrigleyville, south to Loop, west to Damen, then south to Bridgeport before returning to Grant Park for the finish.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon closures

Monday, Oct. 3

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Jackson from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 10 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Balbo from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive at 4 a.m. through Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Jackson from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Congress Plaza to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Ida B. Wells from Michigan Avenue to Congress Plaza will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Congress Plaza at Michigan Avenue from Van Buren to Harrison Streets will close at 4 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Jackson will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Columbus Drive from Jackson to Ida B. Wells will close at 4 a.m. and reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Columbus Drive from Randolph to Monroe Street will close at 6 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon.

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at noon.

Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will close at noon and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

Roosevelt Road from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Dive will close at 11 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Michigan Avenue from Madison to 9th Street will close at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Roosevelt Road from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive will close at 4 a.m. and open Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Columbus Drive from McFetridge Drive to Roosevelt Road will close at 4 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Michigan Avenue from 9th Street to Roosevelt Road at 5:30 a.m. and open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

All streets, except Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be fully reopened by Monday, October 10 at 6 a.m.

Race day street closures along the route will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, and are anticipated to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe to do so.

Abbott Chicago 5K closures

The following streets will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Oct. 8:

Ida B. Wells St, between Columbus Dr. and Congress Plaza Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Harrison St., between Michigan Ave. and Franklin St.

Franklin St., between Harrison St. and Van Buren St.

Van Buren St., between Franklin St. and Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr., between Van Buren St. and Dearborn St.