Runners to race through Chicago's Garfield Park in Bank of America 13.1

The race began at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of runners will take over Chicago's West Side for the Bank of America 13.1 mile challenge.

This year organizers said 10,000 runners laced up for the race on Sunday morning.

The third annual run starts and finishes in Garfield Park.

The course weaves through the West Side's historic parks and boulevards. The course has a time limit of 3-hours and 15-minutes.

Following the half-marathon, there is a celebration inside Garfield Park. It will feature food, live music and a variety of different sponsor tents to visit.

Last year, hundreds of runners signed up to run on behalf of a charity and raised over $156,000 for different organizations.

The half marathon starts at 7 a.m. The wheelchair division race will start at 6:50 a.m.

Find more information at chicago13point1.com.