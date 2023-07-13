Evergreen Park shooting: Mariano's employee shot to death by boyfriend inside store, police say

Police are investigating an Evergreen Park shooting at Mariano's. A 21-year-ol old employee was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban Mariano's employee was shot to death by her boyfriend inside the store on Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 9:12 a.m. at the Evergreen Park Mariano's on 95th Street.

Video shows the suspect following a 21-year-old woman into the store before he allegedly shot her in the back storage room, police said. Customers were inside when the gunfire rang out, but no one else was injured.

After the shooting, the suspect left in his vehicle. Within an hour, police were able to track down the man, who was still driving at the time. That suspect is now in custody.

Police tweeted out that they believe the shooting is related to a domestic situation, and there is no threat to the public.

The Mariano's and surrounding stores have been closed in the meantime while police investigate. Officers were still on the scene at about 11 a.m.