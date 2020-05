Cannabis license application deadline extended due to COVID-19 pandemic

The state has pushed back the deadline for people applying for cannabis-related licenses.Applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses to the Illinois Department of Agriculture are now due by April 30.They were originally due Monday but Governor JB Pritzker is extending the deadline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Those licenses will be issued by July 1.For more information on and applications for a new license, as well as information about other types of cannabis business licenses and general information about the Illinois Adult Use Cannabis Program, click here.