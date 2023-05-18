Former state senator leads charge to help minority-owned marijuana dispensaries open

Former state senator Rickey Hendon is asking the state to change some of its requirements for opening marijuana dispensaries, which will benefit minority owners.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former state lawmaker is spearheading an effort to help minority dispensary license holders finally open their stores.

He represents a group of business owners who said they are struggling to raise money to move forward with opening their dispensaries.

Hendon and the group are urging Governor JB Pritzker to make changes to allow them to sell interest to investors to get their businesses up and running.

According to a 2022 state report, Black people made up only 1% of majority dispensary owners. Earlier this year the I-Team's Samantha Chatman took a closer look at Illinois' cannabis industry and the push for more equity.