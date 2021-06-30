Sister of Lombard man, last American hostage held by Taliban, begs Biden: 'Get my brother home'

LOMBARD, Ill. -- As U.S. troops speed up the withdrawal from Afghanistan, there are growing fears for the last-known American hostage held by the Taliban -- a man from west suburban Lombard.in an exclusive interview. She has a direct message for President Joe Biden.The family of Lombard man Mark Frerichs fears he's being forgotten, as American troops pull out.Frerichs was a U.S. Navy veteran working as a civil engineer when he was kidnapped by the Taliban in Kabul in January 2020.U.S. officials have said Frerichs' captivity has been raised during negotiations with the Taliban, but they have not revealed anything about his suspected whereabouts or disclosed details of those discussions."How are they sleeping at night knowing that they left a US citizen behind -- a US veteran?" Frerichs' sister Charlene Cakora asked.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with Biden last week. The White House was asked if Biden had a message for Frerichs' family."The president's message is that he will continue to fight every day of his presidency to bring Americans home," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.Ghani said Friday the Afghan government would do what it can to help secure Frerichs' release, but said Biden didn't press him on the matter.Frerichs' sister wanted to send a message of her own directly to the president."You have the power to bring my brother home; please get my brother home safely. We are relying on you," she said. "He's an American citizen. And I know that you would not leave an American citizen behind."Roughly 650 U.S. troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to provide security for diplomats after the main American military force completes its withdrawal, which is set to be largely done in the next two weeks, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.