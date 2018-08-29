Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy who said fighting isn't 'the Jedi way'

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Hamill gives shout out to bullied kid who didn't fight back because it wasn't the 'Jedi Way'

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California --
A fifth grader who said he refused to fight back against his bullies because it was not the Jedi way is getting some support from one of the stars of the "Star Wars" franchise.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the films, tweeted a shout out early Wednesday morning to 10-year-old Aiden Vazquez for his courage.

"I'm so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life. Congratulations, Aiden - The Force will be with YOU... Always!!! Your fan, mh," the tweet said.



Aiden ended up in the hospital after he was punched in the face, called names, and had his backpack taken at school on Monday.

He had to get several stitches to close a cut on his eyebrow.

When Aiden's mom, Lizette Casanova, asked him why he didn't defend himself, he cited "Star Wars" in his explanation.

"I told my mom, I got it from "Star Wars," that it's not the Jedi way," he told KMIR.

Casanova said she called out the school for not doing enough to protect her child, sharing a photo of his injuries on Facebook.

According to Casanova, Aiden had to get three stitches last year after someone pushed him against a wall, causing him to cut his cheek.

The school district says it cannot comment on the incident because of confidentiality laws.

Hamill's tweet praising Aiden has been liked more than 17,000 times.

EMBED More News Videos

Boy says he was punched over the Jedi way

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bullyingstar warsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Good Samaritans recognized for rescue of Libertyville woman after crash
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
Teen found alive in basement 1 year after seeing his dad killed
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of decomposing sea turtles were found off the Mexican coast
Show More
Mom, daycare disagree over source of toddler's bite marks
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
2 Amtrak trains stuck in Wisconsin for hours due to floodwater
Several CPS employee background checks not complete days ahead of school start
More News