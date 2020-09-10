Marni Yang's lawyer to release details on DNA evidence in murder of Rhoni Reuter, pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attorney for Marni Yang says he will announce new details Thursday about DNA evidence in the murder of Rhoni Reuter.Yang, a former real estate agent, was convicted of killing Reuter in 2007. Reuter was the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bears player Shawn Gayle.Yang is serving a life sentence for the murder. Her lawyers say the confession was coerced and Yang is innocent.Prosecutors said that Yang lashed out in a jealous rage against Reuter.Gayle played 11 seasons with the Bears, including the 1985 Super Bowl championship season.