CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attorney for Marni Yang says he will announce new details Thursday about DNA evidence in the murder of Rhoni Reuter.
Yang, a former real estate agent, was convicted of killing Reuter in 2007. Reuter was the pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bears player Shawn Gayle.
RELATED: Woman convicted in ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle girlfriend's death requests new trial
Yang is serving a life sentence for the murder. Her lawyers say the confession was coerced and Yang is innocent.
Prosecutors said that Yang lashed out in a jealous rage against Reuter.
RELATED: Marni Yang's lawyers now have access to evidence, involving Shaun Gayle, they say will prove her innocence
Gayle played 11 seasons with the Bears, including the 1985 Super Bowl championship season.
Marni Yang's lawyer to release details on DNA evidence in murder of Rhoni Reuter, pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News