WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Marvel ventures into more mature territory with 'Echo,' earning first TV-MA rating

ByGeorge Pennacchio KABC logo
Saturday, November 4, 2023 12:51AM
'Echo' trailer reveals major marvel firsts
EMBED <>More Videos

Marvel is venturing into more mature territory with "Echo," earning a first TV-MA rating and first series to debut on both Disney+ and Hulu.

HOLLYWOOD -- There are plenty of firsts for Marvel's next series, "Echo."

It will debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, the first that will have every episode available to binge at once, and the first that will be rated TV-MA. And, it is the first superhero series to center around a deaf and a Native American character.

At a recent press event, executive produce Sydney Freeland said, "Representation was extremely important to myself and to everyone on the crew."

All five episodes will stream on Jan. 10 on both platforms.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW