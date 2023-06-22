Emilia Clark, Ben Mendelsohn star as shape-shifting Skrulls in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Clarke portrays G'iah, the Skrull daughter of Mendelsohn's character, Talos, who first appeared in Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" in 2019.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Secret Invasion" just started streaming on Disney Plus. The new Marvel series marks the return of Nick Fury and the alien Skrulls.

Co-stars Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn joined ABC7 to discuss what a thrill it's been to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We had a really good time," Clarke said. "With the fact that it's espionage and thriller, you're really kind of hanging onto your seat with the urgency of each episode. They really propel you forward. Viewers will not be disappointed with what's coming next."

Clarke portrays G'iah, the Skrull daughter of Mendelsohn's character, Talos, who first appeared in Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel" in 2019.

"Talos is kind of like a very high ranking, maybe the leader of the Skrulls," Mendelsohn said. "I'm her dad. I'm 'Daddy Skrull' if you like. I am very, very close with Nick... with Fury."

RELATED | Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' series stars Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman share on-screen chemistry

The stars talked about how the series develops their characters in new and interesting ways.

"He's a guy who's also under siege," Mendelsohn said. "I've got a plan, and it's the right plan, and there's a lot of guys who are going to try and step on these toes, and good luck with that."

Clarke and Mendelsohn's Skrull characters find themselves caught in a global conflict where its not always clear who is on who's side.

"Everyone has a conflict with each other, and it's a very complicated jigsaw puzzle putting those things together, but it made work incredibly fun, because you had to be on your A game all the time," Clarke said.

"Secret Invasion" brings together a talented cast of award-winning actors.

"It's intimidating, let me tell you that much, but it's like tennis," Clarke said. "If you're playing with a good partner, you'll be better, and this guy is a much better tennis player than I am."

Mendelsohn weighed in on wanting the newest Marvel project to please longtime fans.

"It's all about the audience. That's the Alpha and the Omega," Mendelsohn said. "We do hope that we serve you right."

The first episode of the six-part series is streaming now on Disney Plus.

Disney is the parent company of this station.