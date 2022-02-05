crossing guard

Crossing guard quickly saves student from car as driver ignores command in Maryland

School bus surveillance video shows the moment a car drove through the crosswalk, just as a student was crossing.
By 6abc Digital Staff
Crossing guard quickly moves student as driver ignores command in Md.

NORTH EAST, Maryland -- A police officer in North East, Maryland, acted quickly when a driver ignored her commands to stop Friday.

Corporal Annette Goodyear quickly pulled the student to safety and took the impact of the crash instead.

Goodyear suffered minor injuries.

The town is working on commendations for her bravery and swift action.

There's no word on whether the driver has been charged.
