8 shot at bus stop in Philadelphia; police searching for multiple gunmen

8 shot at SEPTA bus stop in Burholme; police searching for multiple gunmen in Hyundai Elantra

8 shot at SEPTA bus stop in Burholme; police searching for multiple gunmen in Hyundai Elantra

8 shot at SEPTA bus stop in Burholme; police searching for multiple gunmen in Hyundai Elantra

8 shot at SEPTA bus stop in Burholme; police searching for multiple gunmen in Hyundai Elantra

PHILADELPHIA -- At least eight people were shot Wednesday afternoon at a bus stop in Philadelphia.

The gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. at a SEPTA bus stop in the Burholme neighborhood, police said.

Sources tell Action News that at least four of the eight victims are juveniles. Three of the juveniles suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the fourth was shot in the chest.

8 shot at SEPTA bus stop in Burholme; police searching for multiple gunmen in Hyundai Elantra

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but sources say police are looking for three shooters and a driver in a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with paper tags. The suspects were all wearing masks and were last seen driving over the Tookany Creek Bridge toward Cheltenham Township.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims and police released no further information.

According to SEPTA, a Route 18 bus and a Route 67 bus were struck by the gunfire near the scene.

IMAGE: SEPTA bus hit by several bullets cordoned off at Frankford Transportation Center following mass shooting at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues on March 6, 2024.

The Action Cam was at the Frankford Transportation Center where one of the involved buses was cordoned off by police.

SEPTA says there have no reports of any injuries to passengers or employees.

Action News continues to follow this developing story.

This is the fourth shooting in less than a week involving a SEPTA bus.

On Sunday, 27-year-old Sawee Kofa was shot and killed after an argument on a SEPTA bus in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood.

A teen was killed and four others were hurt Monday when gunfire rang out at a bus stop in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. And on Tuesday night, police say a man was shot and killed on a Route 79 bus Tuesday night in South Philadelphia.