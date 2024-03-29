9-year-old girl dies after fall in Matteson, police say

Matteson police are investigating after 9-year-old Nola White died following a reported fall on Applewood Lane. The girl hit her head, police said.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Matteson police are investigating after a 9-year-old girl died after allegedly falling and hitting her head.

Police and fire crews responded just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 4100-block of Applewood Lane after the girl's reported fall.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the child until paramedics arrived, police said.

She was rushed to a local emergency room, but was pronounced deceased a short time after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Police said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

The girl was identified as Nola White, and she lived in the block where the incident occurred.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will also continue to investigate.