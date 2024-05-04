Star Wars fans take over downtown Naperville for May 4th celebration

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Force is strong in Downtown Naperville as fans unite for Star Wars Day.

Costumed characters from a galaxy far, far away will take over Water Street on May 4 for a free family-friendly meet and greet from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please note that this event is weather permitting and will be canceled if it is raining.

This is the third year the Downtown Naperville Alliance has partnered with the 501st Midwest Garrison (a chapter of the 501st Legion, a community organization dedicated to giving back to local organizations with their passion and dedication to the characters they portray) for this event. Lovers of Jedi, the Resistance, Boba Fett, Baby Yoda and more are all welcome.