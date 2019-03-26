Jussie Smollett update: Mayor Emanuel reacts to charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5218466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks after news that charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett had been dropped.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the dropping of charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett "a whitewash of justice."His comments came hours after Smollett appeared in a Cook County court for an "emergency hearing" where prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in the Streeterville neighborhood. He was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct.Emanuel stood with Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson for a press conference following a police graduation at Navy Pier."This is a whitewash of justice. A grand jury could not have been clearer," Emanuel said.Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he believes Smollett still owes Chicago an apology.He said they did not get a heads-up about the charges being dropped.He compared the situation to the recent college admissions scandal in which wealthy parents paid to get their children into elite colleges."Now you have a person, because of their position and background who is getting treated in a way that nobody else would ever ... that would ever get close to this type of treatment," Rahm said.Johnson said he stood behind the police investigation.However, Smollett told reporters after the hearing that he'd been "truthful and consistent on every single level since day one."Prosecutors said charges were dropped after reviewing the circumstances of the case as well as Smollett's community service and the forfeiture of his bond.Smollett appeared in court Tuesday and thanked all of his supporters."Not for a moment was it in vain," Smollett said. "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of."Smollett was accused of paying two brothers to stage an attack on him. Tuesday, he said he wants to get back to work and move on with his life."But make no mistakes, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere," Smollett said.Smollett agreed to donate his $10,000 bond to the city of Chicago.