Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces deal for civilian oversight of Chicago police, COPA

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that an agreement has been reached to provide civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the Chicago Police Board.

In a joint statement, Mayor Lightfoot and a coalition of grassroots organizations said, "After a weekend of productive negotiations, we are pleased to announce that the parties have reached an agreement on a proposed substitute ordinance for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the Police Board. If passed, this ordinance would bring an historic, transformative and balanced approach to civilian oversight. The Committee on Public Safety is expected to take up the substitute ordinance on Tuesday and we strongly urge the members of City Council to vote to approve this landmark legislation."

