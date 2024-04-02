Dolton village board meets after Mayor Tiffany Henyard vetoes investigation into her

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Dolton Village Board is meeting to potentially override Mayor Tiffany Henyard's veto of a request for federal agencies to investigate her.

Henyard has been accused of using village funds for personal expenses.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but at the scheduled start time there was a long line and boisterous crowd still trying to get in. Thirty minutes after the scheduled start time, at about 7 p.m., the village hall began to let people in one by one.

The road in front of the village hall also appeared to be blocked off by police vehicles and construction barrels.

The Dolton board already voted to request an investigation into her by federal authorities, but at a meeting in March, Henyard vetoed that request.

Three former employees have also sued Henyard, accusing her of wrongfully terminating their employment when they refused to do political work for her.

Henyard has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

The four trustees who have recently hosted special meetings at an off-site park district location arrived to loud cheers of support from the crowd outside. The trustees said the village's bills continue to go unpaid despite the board approving payment.

Residents of Dolton have also accused Henyard of withholding things like business licneses in exchange for campaign contributions.

While the FBI will not formally confirm an investigation into the mayor, several residents told ABC7 they have answered questions for investigators.

It was not clear when the meeting would officially start, or how long it would last.