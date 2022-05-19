Man eats McDonald's Big Mac every day for 50 years, earning place in Guinness Book of World Records

GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- For half a century, Don Gorske's love of Mcdonald's Big Macs earned him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.On Tuesday, he celebrated 50 years of eating one nearly every single day -- but you guessed it -- eating one!Gorske had his first big mac on May 17, 1972. Since then, he's been lovin' it, and lovin' it and lovin' it.Gorske said there have only been eight days in five decades that he hasn't had a Big Mac.After he ate his 30,000th in 2018, Guinness recorded him as the first person to hold a Big Mac consumption record.Last December, he reached 32,672.Gorske credits his active lifestyle as the reason for his relative good health, saying he burns a lot of calories.